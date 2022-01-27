China has launched a three-year action plan to combat money laundering. Photo: AFP
China has launched a three-year action plan to combat money laundering. Photo: AFP
Economy /  China Economy

China’s money laundering crackdown reflects ‘severe’ risks facing the financial system

  • Analysts say China has a long way to go to combat illicit financial flows after Beijing launched a three-year action plan to prevent money laundering
  • The crackdown comes as the world’s second largest economy faces renewed threats of capital outflows from US interest rate hikes

Topic |   Financial regulation
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 7:30pm, 27 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China has launched a three-year action plan to combat money laundering. Photo: AFP
China has launched a three-year action plan to combat money laundering. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE