Robust demand from China, which accounts for a tenth of the global crude trade, would help underpin global oil prices, keeping supplies tight amid forecasts for a jump in crude prices or more. Photo: Reuters
China’s crude oil imports set to rebound up to 7 per cent in 2022, but coronavirus to delay recovery
- Demand recovery is not expected until the second half of the year as China continues to combat coronavirus outbreaks and limit production by smaller refiners
- Crude oil imports look set to grow by 600,000-700,000 barrels per day, offsetting last year’s 590,000 barrels per day fall
