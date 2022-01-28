In its quarterly “World Economic Outlook” released earlier this week, the IMF downgraded China’s 2022 growth estimate to 4.8 per cent from the 5.6 per cent expansion predicted in October. Photo: Xinhua
In its quarterly “World Economic Outlook” released earlier this week, the IMF downgraded China’s 2022 growth estimate to 4.8 per cent from the 5.6 per cent expansion predicted in October. Photo: Xinhua
China worried by US monetary policy, decoupling, but Beijing shares optimistic economic growth outlook with IMF

  • Chinese officials, the private sector and academia spoke with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) last year as part of the annual Article IV consultation
  • Earlier this week, the IMF downgraded China’s 2022 growth estimate to 4.8 per cent from the 5.6 per cent expansion predicted in October

Topic |   China's economic recovery
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 4:05pm, 28 Jan, 2022

