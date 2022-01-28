Newly-wed couples attend a group wedding ceremony in traditional Han Dynasty style in Jiangxi province. Photo: Reuters
China population: county sparks uproar by telling ‘leftover’ women to marry unemployed men
- Yihuang county in Jiangxi province is encouraging women to marry unemployed men, with offers of special training and treatment for potential husbands
- China is grappling with a declining marriage and birth rate, which has prompted a flurry of policies from local governments to address the issues
Topic | China's population
