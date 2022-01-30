A section of the Chengdu-Ya’an railway in southwest China’s Sichuan province. Photo: Xinhua
China mega projects: 6 controversial infrastructure plans for the world’s No 2 economy

  • From underwater railway tunnels to diverting water from rivers, China has a host of mega infrastructure projects in planning or under construction
  • Beijing has traditionally used infrastructure spending to prop up the economy, but critics say credit-fuelled investment could lead to unsustainable debt

Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 8:15pm, 30 Jan, 2022

