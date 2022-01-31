After a migrant worker translated a difficult philosophy book into Chinese, it sparked discussions and debates across various social classes. Photo: AFP
China’s migrant workers challenging the status quo by chasing their dreams, bucking stereotypes

  • Social media enthralled by story of 31-year-old migrant who taught himself English, translated a philosophy book and found he could make a living without manual labour
  • New generation of migrant workers is no longer tasked with lifting their families out of poverty, and many are looking to carve out their own lives in big cities

He Huifeng
He Huifeng in Guangdong

Updated: 4:00pm, 31 Jan, 2022

