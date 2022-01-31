After a migrant worker translated a difficult philosophy book into Chinese, it sparked discussions and debates across various social classes. Photo: AFP
China’s migrant workers challenging the status quo by chasing their dreams, bucking stereotypes
- Social media enthralled by story of 31-year-old migrant who taught himself English, translated a philosophy book and found he could make a living without manual labour
- New generation of migrant workers is no longer tasked with lifting their families out of poverty, and many are looking to carve out their own lives in big cities
Topic | Migrant workers in China
After a migrant worker translated a difficult philosophy book into Chinese, it sparked discussions and debates across various social classes. Photo: AFP