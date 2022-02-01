Like New Jersey is to New York, Yanjiao is less than two hours to downtown Beijing and offered competitive property prices with a reasonable commute. Photo: Yangpeng Zheng
China’s property sector downfall creates ‘abnormal phenomenon’ for Beijing’s New Jersey-like commuter hub
- The downfall of China’s property sector has far-reaching implications on personal fortunes, economic growth, financial stability and commodity suppliers
- In China last year, the value of property sales grew by just 4.8 per cent to 18.2 trillion yuan (US$2.9 trillion) compared to 8.7 per cent growth in 2020
Topic | China property
