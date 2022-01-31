China is the largest creditor to emerging-market countries, although it has never disclosed its total lending, which has drawn heavy criticism from the US government. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s backing for global debt transparency crucial to contain Covid-induced stress in emerging markets
- A global consensus must be developed around disclosure requirements for all sovereign lending, says Bretton Woods Committee
- China is the largest creditor to emerging-market countries, where debt has been accelerating rapidly in recent years
