The Lunar New Year holiday has become the most important period for box office sales in China. Photo: Getty Images
The Lunar New Year holiday has become the most important period for box office sales in China. Photo: Getty Images
Cinema
Economy /  China Economy

China’s early Lunar New Year box office sales strong despite coronavirus outbreaks, ticket prices

  • China’s Lunar New Year box office revenue topped 2.3 billion yuan (US$361 million) by Wednesday, despite pricy tickets and virus outbreaks
  • Though sales are down from last year, cinemas have filled up with people who have been told by authorities not to travel due to the pandemic

Topic |   Cinema
Luna Sun
Luna Sun

Updated: 11:00pm, 2 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The Lunar New Year holiday has become the most important period for box office sales in China. Photo: Getty Images
The Lunar New Year holiday has become the most important period for box office sales in China. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE