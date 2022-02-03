China has tried to boost participation in snow and ice sports since winning the bid to hold the Beijing Winter Olympics. Photo: AP
Will China’s Beijing Winter Olympics spur a snow sports boom in the world’s No 2 economy?
- China has tried to boost its snow sport economy since winning the bid for the Beijing Winter Olympics, throwing huge sums at related infrastructure
- Snow sports tourists are expected to reach 300.5 million in 2021-22, with ice-snow tourism revenue forecast to hit 323 billion yuan (US$50.7 billion)
