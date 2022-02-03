Tourists in China took 3.25 billion trips last year, this was up 12.8 per cent from 2020, but only 54 per cent of the level seen in 2019, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. Photo: AP
China’s decimated US$1.5 trillion tourism industry buckles under coronavirus pressure with no end in sight
- Tourism in China recovered slightly last year, but was still only around 50 per cent of the levels seen in the pre-coronavirus era in 2019
- Travel agencies are closing and airlines are suffering huge losses as virus outbreaks and travel bans decimate the industry
