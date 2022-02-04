A section of a highway connecting the Montenegrin city of Bar to Serbia under construction in 2019, financed by the Exim Bank of China. Photo: AFP
China’s belt and road plans face new EU, US competition, but ‘space for cooperation’ remains
- The EU’s Global Gateway and the US-supported Build Back Better World (B3W) initiative have raised questions about the impact on China’s Belt and Road Initiative
- But experts say the global infrastructure deficit is so large, there is room for multiple players and even opportunity for collaboration between China and the EU
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
A section of a highway connecting the Montenegrin city of Bar to Serbia under construction in 2019, financed by the Exim Bank of China. Photo: AFP