A section of a highway connecting the Montenegrin city of Bar to Serbia under construction in 2019, financed by the Exim Bank of China. Photo: AFP
China’s belt and road plans face new EU, US competition, but ‘space for cooperation’ remains

  • The EU’s Global Gateway and the US-supported Build Back Better World (B3W) initiative have raised questions about the impact on China’s Belt and Road Initiative
  • But experts say the global infrastructure deficit is so large, there is room for multiple players and even opportunity for collaboration between China and the EU

Kandy Wong
Updated: 1:09pm, 4 Feb, 2022

