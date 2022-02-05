China’s pet economy is forecast to be worth 445.6 billion yuan (US$70 billion) by 2023. Photo: Felix Wong
China’s pet economy booms as more millennials delay marriage and kids for fur babies
- China’s urban pet market was estimated to be worth 298.8 billion yuan (US$46 billion) in 2020, up from 72.5 billion yuan in 2015
- The country’s new crop of pet owners have several things in common: they are young, well-educated and earning a high income
Topic | Animals
China’s pet economy is forecast to be worth 445.6 billion yuan (US$70 billion) by 2023. Photo: Felix Wong