No specific goals were given on Monday, unlike a draft plan released at the end of 2020 that had aimed for China’s top five steelmakers to account for 40 per cent of total steel output by 2025. Photo: Barcroft Media via Getty Images
No specific goals were given on Monday, unlike a draft plan released at the end of 2020 that had aimed for China’s top five steelmakers to account for 40 per cent of total steel output by 2025. Photo: Barcroft Media via Getty Images
Economy /  China Economy

China to ‘significantly increase’ iron ore output, boost use of scrap steel to develop greener ferrous industry

  • China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) reiterated a desire for consolidation and restructuring in the steel sector
  • The statement said more than 80 per cent of steel capacity should complete ultra-low emissions reform by 2025, and the industry’s carbon emissions should peak before 2030

Topic |   China’s carbon neutral goal
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:03pm, 7 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
No specific goals were given on Monday, unlike a draft plan released at the end of 2020 that had aimed for China’s top five steelmakers to account for 40 per cent of total steel output by 2025. Photo: Barcroft Media via Getty Images
No specific goals were given on Monday, unlike a draft plan released at the end of 2020 that had aimed for China’s top five steelmakers to account for 40 per cent of total steel output by 2025. Photo: Barcroft Media via Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE