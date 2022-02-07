No specific goals were given on Monday, unlike a draft plan released at the end of 2020 that had aimed for China’s top five steelmakers to account for 40 per cent of total steel output by 2025. Photo: Barcroft Media via Getty Images
China to ‘significantly increase’ iron ore output, boost use of scrap steel to develop greener ferrous industry
- China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) reiterated a desire for consolidation and restructuring in the steel sector
- The statement said more than 80 per cent of steel capacity should complete ultra-low emissions reform by 2025, and the industry’s carbon emissions should peak before 2030
Topic | China’s carbon neutral goal
