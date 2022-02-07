Trade war tariffs show no signs of being lifted and many American importers that rely on Chinese manufacturers are becoming frustrated. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
US-China trade war: American importers fret as progress stalls on lifting Trump-era tariffs

  • Some American companies that rely on China for manufacturing have given up hope of Trump-era tariffs being lifted this year
  • Trade talks between the world’s two biggest economies have stalled, despite the recent expiry of the phase-one deal signed in 2020

Kandy Wong
Updated: 11:00pm, 7 Feb, 2022

