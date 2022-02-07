Customers shop for Lunar New Year deals at a duty-free shop in Haikou, capital of south China’s Hainan province, on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
China’s weak consumption over Lunar New Year may signal ‘worsening economy’, analysts say
- Deterred by the discouraging travel policies and sporadic outbreaks of the Omicron variant, more than 70 per cent of domestic tourists chose short-distance trips
- A nearly 48 per cent increase in trips among migrant workers from January 17-31 did little to help boost box office receipts and tourism revenue, Nomura says
Customers shop for Lunar New Year deals at a duty-free shop in Haikou, capital of south China’s Hainan province, on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua