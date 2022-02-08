A statement from the office of US Trade Representative Katherine Tai (pictured) said on Friday that the US was talking to China about fulfilling its commitments to the expired trade deal. Photo: Reuters
China-US trade faces new threats in 2022, with no new deal in sight
- Trade ties between world’s two largest economies likely to remain on back burner as China focuses on Winter Olympics and prepares for upcoming ‘two sessions’ legislative meetings
- Analysts say both sides are looking at ways to ratchet up the pressure on each other, and neither is seen backing down
Topic | US-China trade war
A statement from the office of US Trade Representative Katherine Tai (pictured) said on Friday that the US was talking to China about fulfilling its commitments to the expired trade deal. Photo: Reuters