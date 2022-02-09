Despite the promise of huge payoffs, the RCEP trade pact has clear limitations, analysts say. Photo: Xinhua
RCEP: why benefits from the world’s largest trade pact may not be as clear-cut as they seem
- Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership forecast to boost intraregional trade by nearly 2 per cent, or about US$42 billion
- But the potential benefits in some sectors like e-commerce or for workers are uncertain, due to limitations in its scope, experts say
