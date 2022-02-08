Many of China’s university graduates are opting to take their time before entering the workforce, while others are forgoing high-paying private positions for less-demanding civil service positions. Photo: Getty Images
As China’s graduates delay employment, experts warn of ‘far-reaching’ economic and demographic implications
- China’s top economic planner vows more favourable employment policies and help for fresh university grads, reiterating urgent need to address worsening problem
- Economists warn that the ripple effects pose a risk to property market and could further intensify the nation’s demographic crisis
Topic | China jobs
Many of China’s university graduates are opting to take their time before entering the workforce, while others are forgoing high-paying private positions for less-demanding civil service positions. Photo: Getty Images