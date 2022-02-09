China is the world’s largest aluminium producer, with output rising by 8.6 per cent from a year earlier to 38.5 million metric tons in 2021, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics. Photo: Reuters
China’s coronavirus lockdown to have ‘inevitable’ impact on aluminium output as zero-Covid policy impact spreads
- The border city of Baise reported 72 locally transmitted cases on Tuesday, pushing the total to 180 since Saturday
- China is the world’s largest aluminium producer, but the lockdown of the resource-rich city on the border with Vietnam is set to disrupt aluminium production
Topic | Commodities
