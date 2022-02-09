China bought about 57 per cent of the American goods and services it had committed to purchase under the two-year phase-one trade agreement. Image: Shutterstock
US-China trade war: Beijing’s ‘best efforts’ defended after failing to meet trade-deal terms
- Former head of think tank under commerce ministry defends China’s ‘very good’ purchases and says failure to meet its commitments was due to ‘a variety of reasons’
- Recent deals between US and Japan, European Union to resolve tariffs raise hope that Washington and Beijing could return to the negotiating table
Topic | US-China trade war
