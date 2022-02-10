China has already launched pilot schemes for its e-CNY in 11 cities plus inside venues used for the ongoing Winter Olympics, with over 260 million virtual wallets being used as of the end of December. Photo: Bloomberg
China has already launched pilot schemes for its e-CNY in 11 cities plus inside venues used for the ongoing Winter Olympics, with over 260 million virtual wallets being used as of the end of December. Photo: Bloomberg
Economy /  China Economy

China’s digital yuan not a backup amid a financial crisis, and there’s ‘no incentive’ to move money

  • China has already launched pilot schemes for its e-CNY in 11 cities plus inside venues used for the ongoing Winter Olympics
  • More than 260 million virtual wallets being used as of the end of December, with a total of 470 million yuan (US$73.9 million) currently held electronically

Topic |   China digital currency
Ralph Jennings

Updated: 2:45pm, 10 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China has already launched pilot schemes for its e-CNY in 11 cities plus inside venues used for the ongoing Winter Olympics, with over 260 million virtual wallets being used as of the end of December. Photo: Bloomberg
China has already launched pilot schemes for its e-CNY in 11 cities plus inside venues used for the ongoing Winter Olympics, with over 260 million virtual wallets being used as of the end of December. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE