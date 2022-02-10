China has already launched pilot schemes for its e-CNY in 11 cities plus inside venues used for the ongoing Winter Olympics, with over 260 million virtual wallets being used as of the end of December. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s digital yuan not a backup amid a financial crisis, and there’s ‘no incentive’ to move money
- China has already launched pilot schemes for its e-CNY in 11 cities plus inside venues used for the ongoing Winter Olympics
- More than 260 million virtual wallets being used as of the end of December, with a total of 470 million yuan (US$73.9 million) currently held electronically
