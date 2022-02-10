Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne (R) met Lithuanian counterpart Gabrielus Landsbergis in Canberra on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s Lithuanian beef import ban labelled ‘unilateral’, ‘bullying’ by Taiwan
- China’s General Administration of Customs did not give a reason for the ban on beef imports from Lithuania, which came into effect on Wednesday
- China has formally downgraded its diplomatic relations with Lithuania after it allowed Taiwan to open a de facto embassy in its capital Vilnius last year
Topic | China-EU relations
Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne (R) met Lithuanian counterpart Gabrielus Landsbergis in Canberra on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE