China and Russia have made a show of solidarity to counter US economic threats. Illo: Brian Wang
Russia-Ukraine crisis: China urged to weigh economic costs of Moscow coalition as sanction threats mount
- Beijing must carefully weigh the risks of getting closer to Moscow while Russia faces sanctions over Ukraine, some Chinese analysts say
- China-Russia trade would be caught up in sanctions fallout, especially if Russia was excluded from the SWIFT financial messaging service
Topic | China-Russia relations
China and Russia have made a show of solidarity to counter US economic threats. Illo: Brian Wang