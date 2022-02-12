A woman inspecting rows of profiles strung up between trees during a matchmaking event in Jinan in eastern China’s Shandong province. Photo: AFP
Chained Chinese mother puts spotlight on the country’s staggering gender imbalance
- Images of a mother chained by the neck in a tiny room in Jiangsu province have stoked debate about human trafficking and the country’s rural gender imbalance
- Demographers say her plight offers a peek into the complexity of marriage in rural China, which is still grappling with effects of the country’s one-child policy
