A woman inspecting rows of profiles strung up between trees during a matchmaking event in Jinan in eastern China’s Shandong province. Photo: AFP
A woman inspecting rows of profiles strung up between trees during a matchmaking event in Jinan in eastern China’s Shandong province. Photo: AFP
Economy /  China Economy

Chained Chinese mother puts spotlight on the country’s staggering gender imbalance

  • Images of a mother chained by the neck in a tiny room in Jiangsu province have stoked debate about human trafficking and the country’s rural gender imbalance
  • Demographers say her plight offers a peek into the complexity of marriage in rural China, which is still grappling with effects of the country’s one-child policy

Topic |   Gender equality
Ji Siqi
Ji Siqi

Updated: 4:00pm, 12 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman inspecting rows of profiles strung up between trees during a matchmaking event in Jinan in eastern China’s Shandong province. Photo: AFP
A woman inspecting rows of profiles strung up between trees during a matchmaking event in Jinan in eastern China’s Shandong province. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE