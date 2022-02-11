China is placing more focus on elderly care as its population rapidly ages. Photo: Reuters
China population: Beijing pledges support for empty nesters as ageing crisis gathers speed
- Empty nesters will have greater access to dining services and medical assistance, and the private sector will play a bigger role in elderly care
- China’s elderly care market could exceed one trillion yuan (US$1.57 billion) in 2021, and reach 2.2 trillion yuan in 2030, according to some estimates
