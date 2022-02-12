Former finance minister Lou Jiwei says the US is engaging in practices that it has accused China of, and both sides need to talk it out. Photo: Simon Song
US-China relations: ‘market distortion’ and ‘industrial subsidies’ must be defined in talks, Lou Jiwei says
- China’s outspoken former finance minister says the time has come to ‘set some ground rules’, as he accuses the US of adopting practices that it has accused China of
- Former US treasury secretary Henry Paulson says it’s ‘going to be difficult’ for the two countries to make progress on trade
Topic | US-China trade war
Former finance minister Lou Jiwei says the US is engaging in practices that it has accused China of, and both sides need to talk it out. Photo: Simon Song