China’s National Health Commission said it will push for the legislation of assisted reproductive technology as the nation looks to combat a rapidly declining birth rate. Illustration: Henry Wong
China’s population crisis could give women greater reproductive rights, but hurdles remain
- Statement from China’s top health authority about revising rules and standards on assisted reproductive technology has become widely circulated and debated
- Some say institutional changes to controversial policies are long overdue, as China looks to adapt to the reproductive needs and rights of its people
Topic | China’s population policy
China’s National Health Commission said it will push for the legislation of assisted reproductive technology as the nation looks to combat a rapidly declining birth rate. Illustration: Henry Wong