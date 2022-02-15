China’s National Health Commission said it will push for the legislation of assisted reproductive technology as the nation looks to combat a rapidly declining birth rate. Illustration: Henry Wong
China’s population crisis could give women greater reproductive rights, but hurdles remain

  • Statement from China’s top health authority about revising rules and standards on assisted reproductive technology has become widely circulated and debated
  • Some say institutional changes to controversial policies are long overdue, as China looks to adapt to the reproductive needs and rights of its people

Luna Sun
Updated: 12:20am, 15 Feb, 2022

