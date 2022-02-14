Job seekers wait in line to enter a recruitment fair in Shanghai. Photo: Xinhua
China jobs: Beijing offers support as record 10.76 million graduates ramps up employment pressure
- The government will offer special help to young entrepreneurs and a range of incentives for small companies to employ fresh graduates
- Youth unemployment is already high in China and competition for jobs has been intensified by lay-offs caused by regulatory clampdowns
Topic | China jobs
Job seekers wait in line to enter a recruitment fair in Shanghai. Photo: Xinhua