China is looking to modernise its rural and agricultural sectors by spending more on infrastructure projects. Photo: EPA
China’s rural-revitalisation plan calls on banks to support infrastructure projects, but avoid hidden-debt trap
- Message by State Council comes on the heels of Beijing’s vow to ‘front load’ infrastructure construction to shore up economic growth this year
- Financial institutions also warned not to add to the hidden debt of local governments through off-balance-sheet borrowing, which poses great risk to world’s second-largest economy
Topic | China's economic recovery
