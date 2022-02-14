China is looking to modernise its rural and agricultural sectors by spending more on infrastructure projects. Photo: EPA
China’s rural-revitalisation plan calls on banks to support infrastructure projects, but avoid hidden-debt trap

  • Message by State Council comes on the heels of Beijing’s vow to ‘front load’ infrastructure construction to shore up economic growth this year
  • Financial institutions also warned not to add to the hidden debt of local governments through off-balance-sheet borrowing, which poses great risk to world’s second-largest economy

Orange Wang
Updated: 10:15pm, 14 Feb, 2022

