China’s local governments are hoping to make up a shortfall in property investment with foreign investment in areas like tech. Photo: Xinhua
China’s local governments, hit by property market slowdown, court foreign investment to steady growth
- In recent weeks, a number of local governments have released investment plans worth billions of dollars to help steady economic growth
- Many are hoping to make up a shortfall in property spending with investment in manufacturing, especially advanced technology
