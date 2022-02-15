China’s local governments are hoping to make up a shortfall in property investment with foreign investment in areas like tech. Photo: Xinhua
China’s local governments, hit by property market slowdown, court foreign investment to steady growth

  • In recent weeks, a number of local governments have released investment plans worth billions of dollars to help steady economic growth
  • Many are hoping to make up a shortfall in property spending with investment in manufacturing, especially advanced technology

Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 7:30pm, 15 Feb, 2022

