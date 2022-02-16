Beijing has unofficially banned several Australian imports, including wine. Photo: EPA-EFE
Beijing has unofficially banned several Australian imports, including wine. Photo: EPA-EFE
Economy /  China Economy

China-Australia relations: icy diplomatic ties leave Australian exporters ‘vulnerable’, despite resilient trade

  • Australia’s overall exports to China increased 21 per cent year on year to US$133 billion in 2021, according to figures from IHS Markit
  • But political tensions between the trading partners, which show no sign of easing, remain a source of anxiety for Australian exporters

Topic |   Australian Economy
Kandy Wong
Kandy Wong

Updated: 5:53am, 16 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Beijing has unofficially banned several Australian imports, including wine. Photo: EPA-EFE
Beijing has unofficially banned several Australian imports, including wine. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE