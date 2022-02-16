The yuan hit a near four-year high against the US dollar in late January, even as the spread between Chinese and US 10-year treasuries shrank to roughly 80 basis points, from a high of more than 250 basis points in late 2020. Photo: AP
US-China monetary policy divergence set to ‘become greater’, will aid yuan stability

  • US Federal Reserve is expected to accelerate monetary tightening to tame inflation, while the People’s Bank of China needs to use its policy tools to stabilise growth
  • Guan Tao, a former Chinese foreign exchange regulator, believes US Federal Reserve tightening will reduce foreign capital inflows into China

Updated: 12:55pm, 16 Feb, 2022

The yuan hit a near four-year high against the US dollar in late January, even as the spread between Chinese and US 10-year treasuries shrank to roughly 80 basis points, from a high of more than 250 basis points in late 2020. Photo: AP
