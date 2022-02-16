The Beijing Winter Olympics is the first time visitors from overseas can use the digital yuan via smartphones and wearable payment devices. Photo: AFP
The Beijing Winter Olympics is the first time visitors from overseas can use the digital yuan via smartphones and wearable payment devices. Photo: AFP
Economy /  China Economy

China’s digital currency racks up ‘a couple of million’ yuan of payments per day at the Beijing Winter Olympics

  • The Olympic trial is the first time visitors from overseas are free to use China’s digital currency via smartphones and wearable payment devices
  • No breakdown available for use among international attendees, though it ‘seems all the foreign users are using hardware wallets’, central bank says

Topic |   China digital currency
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 10:15pm, 16 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The Beijing Winter Olympics is the first time visitors from overseas can use the digital yuan via smartphones and wearable payment devices. Photo: AFP
The Beijing Winter Olympics is the first time visitors from overseas can use the digital yuan via smartphones and wearable payment devices. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE