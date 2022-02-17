China had been a steady buyer of Californian wines for a couple of decades before former US president Donald Trump launched a tariff war. Photo: Shutterstock Images
US-China relations: why Californian wines are bubbling back from Trump’s trade war
- Following the outbreak of the US-China trade war, Beijing raised tariffs and taxes on US wine from 48.2 per cent to 93 per cent per bottle
- Since then winemakers have recouped losses by reselling domestically, diversifying markets and cautiously re-entering mainland China
Topic | China tariffs
