China had been a steady buyer of Californian wines for a couple of decades before former US president Donald Trump launched a tariff war. Photo: Shutterstock Images
US-China relations: why Californian wines are bubbling back from Trump’s trade war

  • Following the outbreak of the US-China trade war, Beijing raised tariffs and taxes on US wine from 48.2 per cent to 93 per cent per bottle
  • Since then winemakers have recouped losses by reselling domestically, diversifying markets and cautiously re-entering mainland China

Ralph Jennings

Updated: 4:00am, 17 Feb, 2022

