Any changes to China’s stringent pandemic policies would put “people first and life first”, according to the nation’s top epidemiologist. Photo: Reuters
Economy /  China Economy

China’s zero-Covid policy under review as economic pressure mounts, chief epidemiologist says

  • Chinese researchers ‘actively thinking and planning’ ways to improve the nation’s policies in dealing with the pandemic
  • But any changes to its strict restrictions would put ‘people first and life first’, Wu Zunyou says

Topic |   Coronavirus China
Orange Wang
Updated: 3:00pm, 17 Feb, 2022

