Any changes to China’s stringent pandemic policies would put “people first and life first”, according to the nation’s top epidemiologist. Photo: Reuters
China’s zero-Covid policy under review as economic pressure mounts, chief epidemiologist says
- Chinese researchers ‘actively thinking and planning’ ways to improve the nation’s policies in dealing with the pandemic
- But any changes to its strict restrictions would put ‘people first and life first’, Wu Zunyou says
Topic | Coronavirus China
Any changes to China’s stringent pandemic policies would put “people first and life first”, according to the nation’s top epidemiologist. Photo: Reuters