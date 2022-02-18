Chinese demand for US property is expected to rebound in 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
US housing market still ‘very appealing’ for Chinese buyers, with purchases tipped to surge in 2022
- Chinese investment in US commercial property grew to US$700 million over the year ending in September, says the National Association of Realtors
- Though demand is about half of pre-pandemic levels, it is expected to rebound strongly in 2022, according to property agents across the country
Topic | China property
Chinese demand for US property is expected to rebound in 2022. Photo: Bloomberg