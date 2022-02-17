China’s rapid development over the past four decades has also deepened inequality, especially between urban and rural areas. Photo: AFP
China warns its local governments don’t be overambitious in carrying out ‘common prosperity’ drive
- National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) warns local authorities against over-promising on social welfare amid Beijing’s push to reduce inequality
- Local governments should focus on essential services such as education, housing, medical and elderly care, says the nation’s top economic planning agency
Topic | China economy
