Some analysts think the phone call between Xi Jinping and Emmanuel Macron could help ease tensions between China and the EU. Photo: Bloomberg
Some analysts think the phone call between Xi Jinping and Emmanuel Macron could help ease tensions between China and the EU. Photo: Bloomberg
Economy /  China Economy

China-EU relations: Xi, Macron phone call ‘will help ease friction’ that stalled investment deal

  • The two leaders made special mention of bilateral trade in areas such as agriculture, finance, aviation and commerce, as well as cooperation in climate change
  • Analysts say the phone call could lay the groundwork for ‘high-level consensus’ on the China-EU bilateral investment agreement that stalled amid sanctions

Topic |   China-EU relations
Orange WangFrank TangAmanda Lee
Orange Wang Frank Tang in Beijingand Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 11:30pm, 17 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Some analysts think the phone call between Xi Jinping and Emmanuel Macron could help ease tensions between China and the EU. Photo: Bloomberg
Some analysts think the phone call between Xi Jinping and Emmanuel Macron could help ease tensions between China and the EU. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE