China says it has conducted ‘sufficient, holistic and profound’ research into the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). Illustration: Craig Stephens
China’s CPTPP trade-pact aspirations bring vows for reform as Beijing reaches out to members

  • But analysts say Beijing’s bid to join Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership may be a tough sell among some members
  • Application to join Digital Economy Partnership Agreement could also see China play a more active role in the world’s digital economy

Orange Wang and Wendy Wu in Beijing

Updated: 4:24am, 18 Feb, 2022

