The People’s Bank of China completed the first phase of climate risk stress tests at 23 major banks last year, focusing on the possibility that the three sectors would be forced to pay for their carbon emissions, Liu wrote in the bank’s China Finance publication. Photo: AFP
China’s climate stress test in carbon-intensive thermal power, steel, cement sectors highlights default risks
- The People’s Bank of China completed the first phase of climate risk stress tests at 23 major banks last year
- Rising emission costs as well as policies designed to facilitate ‘industrial substitution’ would lead to the problem of stranded assets and other ‘transition risks’
Topic | China and climate change
