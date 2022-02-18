Finance minister Liu Kun says Beijing must steady the economy with more support, while watching the debt ratio. Photo: Xinhua
China signals more government support to stabilise economy, with a wary eye on debt ratio
- Finance minister Liu Kun says Beijing must ‘shoulder the responsibility’ for steadying the economy, while setting an ‘appropriate deficit ratio’
- China’s fiscal deficit ratio was lowered to 3.2 per cent last year, but some market analysts think it may have been even lower
Topic | China's economic recovery
Finance minister Liu Kun says Beijing must steady the economy with more support, while watching the debt ratio. Photo: Xinhua