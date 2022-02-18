Finance minister Liu Kun says Beijing must steady the economy with more support, while watching the debt ratio. Photo: Xinhua
Finance minister Liu Kun says Beijing must steady the economy with more support, while watching the debt ratio. Photo: Xinhua
Economy /  China Economy

China signals more government support to stabilise economy, with a wary eye on debt ratio

  • Finance minister Liu Kun says Beijing must ‘shoulder the responsibility’ for steadying the economy, while setting an ‘appropriate deficit ratio’
  • China’s fiscal deficit ratio was lowered to 3.2 per cent last year, but some market analysts think it may have been even lower

Topic |   China's economic recovery
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 7:35pm, 18 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Finance minister Liu Kun says Beijing must steady the economy with more support, while watching the debt ratio. Photo: Xinhua
Finance minister Liu Kun says Beijing must steady the economy with more support, while watching the debt ratio. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE