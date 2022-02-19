Global economic concerns took centre stage at this week’s meeting of G20 finance ministers in Jakarta. Photo: Reuters
China’s economic policymakers expected to implement ‘more pro-growth policies’ after high-profile March meetings
- China’s monetary authorities have already been supporting growth by cutting the reserve requirement ratio and by expanding access to credit for small businesses
- Widening interest rate gap with the United States poses an economic risk to China, but Beijing has the tools to minimise the impact, according to analysts
Topic | China's economic recovery
