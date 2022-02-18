During the week-long Lunar New Year holiday period earlier this month, China saw the country’s tourism revenue drop by 3.9 per cent from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: China bans unauthorised lockdowns to support ‘in difficulty’ services sector
- National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) instructs all regional authorities to not impose any unauthorised citywide or district-wide lockdowns
- It also urges local governments not to shut down or extend the closure of restaurants, supermarkets, scenic spots and cinemas without investigation or a policy basis
Topic | China's economic recovery
During the week-long Lunar New Year holiday period earlier this month, China saw the country’s tourism revenue drop by 3.9 per cent from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. Photo: Bloomberg