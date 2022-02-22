Lithium has been dubbed “white gold”, and the highly coveted resource has seen its value increase more than fourfold in the past year. Illustration: Perry Tse
Is China’s lithium quest fuelled by business or politics, and how far will it go to secure ‘white gold’?

  • South America’s Lithium Triangle contains more than half of the world’s reserves of the critical metal that is used in batteries, and China is looking to carve out a bigger piece of the pie
  • But the metal’s mining and refinery have been politicised amid rising geopolitical tensions with the West and an ongoing supply-chain crisis

Ji Siqi
Updated: 4:21am, 22 Feb, 2022

