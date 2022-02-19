US Customs officers open boxes of seized counterfeit goods in Los Angeles. Photo: TNS
China hits back at ‘irresponsible’ US report labelling it top market for fake and pirated goods

  • The US named six online and nine bricks-and-mortar Chinese platforms in its 2021 Review of Notorious Markets for Counterfeiting and Piracy
  • China ranked 12th on 2021 Global Innovation Index, commerce ministry points out in calling for an objective approach from the US

He Huifeng
He Huifeng in Guangdong

Updated: 8:00pm, 19 Feb, 2022

