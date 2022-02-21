A newly discovered deposit of lithium oxide in the Himalayas, near Mount Everest, is said to be accessible and relatively easy to mine. Photo: Chinese Academy of Sciences
China lithium deposit discovered near Mount Everest may be boon in push to secure critical resource

  • Lithium is essential in electric vehicle batteries, and its value could increase 4,000 per cent by 2040 if global climate goals are met
  • Newly found lithium deposit could be China’s third-largest, and it appears to be of ‘industrial value’

Ji Siqi
Updated: 7:06pm, 21 Feb, 2022

