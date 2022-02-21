The Chinese fastener industry says the EU’s anti-dumping tariffs on Chinese imports are “irresponsible”. Photo: Bloomberg
China calls out EU for ‘abuse’ of anti-dumping tariffs in dispute over steel fasteners
- China’s fastener industry says EU anti-dumping probe relied on ‘fabricated’ information and fell short of legal due process
- EU says anti-dumping duties will ‘re-establish a level playing field’ by taking away the unfair competition caused by price dumping
Topic | China-EU relations
