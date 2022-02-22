China’s tax fee cuts will be larger in 2022 than last year’s 1.1 trillion yuan (US$173.68 billion) in reductions, said Finance Minister Liu Kun on Tuesday. Photo: Simon Song
China plans bigger tax, fee cuts in 2022 to prop up slowing economic growth
- Tax fee cuts will be larger in 2022 than last year’s 1.1 trillion yuan (US$173.68 billion) in reductions, said Finance Minister Liu Kun
- Planned transfer payments to local governments will help largely offset the impact from tax and fee cuts on local governments’ revenues, he added
Topic | China's economic recovery
