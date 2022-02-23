Chinese consumers have taken to Weibo in recent days to complain about rising coffee prices. Photo: Felix Wong
Chinese consumers have taken to Weibo in recent days to complain about rising coffee prices. Photo: Felix Wong
Economy /  China Economy

Chinese feel imported inflation pressure, from coffee to crude to cosmetics

  • Price hikes at major coffee chains such as Starbucks and Luckin set off a social media firestorm, illustrating public gripes over inflation as Chinese consumers see own wages fall
  • Analysts say outcry is an indication that Chinese consumers have turned more sensitive to inflationary pressures in a difficult economic climate

Topic |   China inflation
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 12:00pm, 23 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese consumers have taken to Weibo in recent days to complain about rising coffee prices. Photo: Felix Wong
Chinese consumers have taken to Weibo in recent days to complain about rising coffee prices. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE