Chinese consumers have taken to Weibo in recent days to complain about rising coffee prices. Photo: Felix Wong
Chinese feel imported inflation pressure, from coffee to crude to cosmetics
- Price hikes at major coffee chains such as Starbucks and Luckin set off a social media firestorm, illustrating public gripes over inflation as Chinese consumers see own wages fall
- Analysts say outcry is an indication that Chinese consumers have turned more sensitive to inflationary pressures in a difficult economic climate
Topic | China inflation
